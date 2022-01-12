Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.
Kemya Mills left her residence on Saturday, January 2 on West Autumn Drive on the Northern end of Dinwiddie County at approximately 12:50 a.m.
Kemya is 16 years old, 5 foot 6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue and gray shorts, gray slides with silver Nike sign, and black and brown cheetah print robe. Her last known location was Colonial Heights.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.
