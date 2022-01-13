Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office seeking info on NAPA theft suspect

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics help identifying a suspect linked to a catalytic converter theft last year at NAPA Auto Parts.
Officials say that the store, located in the 25000 block of Cox Road, was robbed at about 4 a.m. on October 28. There were multiple other converter thefts reported in the area of Dinwiddie County before and after the incident.
The suspect drove a blue SUV that was captured on security footage from a nearby Slip In gas station.
DCSO is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the reported tehft to please call 804-469-4550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.