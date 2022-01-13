Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office seeking info on NAPA theft suspect

The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest linked to a catalytic converter from last October.

Officials say that the store, located in the 25000 block of Cox Road, was robbed at about 4 a.m. on October 28. There were multiple other converter thefts reported in the area of Dinwiddie County before and after the incident.

The suspect drove a blue SUV that was captured on security footage from a nearby Slip In gas station.

DCSO is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the reported tehft to please call 804-469-4550.