Sheriff Adams is pleased to introduce the newest member of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit – K-9 “Joker”. Joker is a two-year-old German Shepherd who has been partnered with Deputy Cody Scott. Deputy Scott and “Joker” recently completed thirteen weeks of rigorous training at American K-9 Interdiction, LLC, (AK9I) in Carrsville, Virginia.
During this training, Deputy Scott and Joker were taught to work as a team. Joker received training on narcotics detection, tracking and patrol work, while Deputy Scott was trained to utilize Joker under a variety of situations they may encounter while working in Dinwiddie County. The acquisition of Joker and training for the team was provided by a generous scholarship from AK9I that was awarded to Deputy Scott and Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office. The normal cost of a law enforcement K-9 and training for the handler can run into the tens of thousands of dollars. This team was trained and certified with no cost to the citizens of Dinwiddie County. Deputy Scott and Joker will join Deputy Ryan Booth and K-9 Puma and Sgt. Zac Hare and K-9 Zoe to make up the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
I am excited to have this new K-9 team to join our two other members of or K-9 Unit. We will utilize these K-9 teams to better serve the citizens and keep Dinwiddie County a safer place to live and work.
