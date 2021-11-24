Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office searching for Central State escapee
Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a resident that escaped from Central State Hospital earlier this afternoon. Richard Wilson Garrett ran from hospital staff at approximately 2:20 pm while being transported between buildings.
Garrett has a history of assaultive behavior. Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office holds a warrant for escape for Richard Garratt. Garrett is described as being a white male; 5’11” tall and 165lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black stocking cap. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Richard Garrett should contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.