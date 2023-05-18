Dinwiddie Single-Vehicle Collision Leaves One Man Dead and Two Children Hospitalized

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Police continue investigating a fatal crash involving a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County. The crash reportedly resulted in the death of a man and the hospitalization of two young males. Virginia State Police are looking into the incident.
On May 12, a reported automobile crash on I-85 near the Carson Road exit prompted the call for state troopers to respond. Police said that a 2007 Ford F350 was driving north on I-85 when it veered off the left side of the highway. Despite getting back across the northbound lanes, the vehicle veered off to the right SIDEof the road. Once in a ditch, the pickup vehicle crashed and turned over. Ronnie Humphrey, 35, of Reidsville, North Carolina, who was the driver, was thrown from the car due to not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to Humphrey, there were two other occupants in the car at the time of the collision. A 10-year-old boy, also not buckled in, was thrown from the car. For medical attention, he was taken to VCU Medical Center. His injuries, according to the police, were life-threatening. A boy, age 3, was restrained in a child safety seat. He was also sent to VCU Medical Center to receive treatment for his severe wounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.