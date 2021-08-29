Dinwiddie Sports Complex to host Richard Bland baseball games

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie County and the Dinwiddie Parks and Recreation Department have agreed to allow Richard Bland College and their newly formed men’s Baseball program to use the Dinwiddie Sports Complex baseball field as the home field location for the team.
RBC will use the sports complex each year beginning in August until May of the next year. The pre-season practice and exhibition game time frame is from August to November. The regular season time frame includes games and practices from February to May each year.
The Sports Complex can be reserved for playoff games at no additional charge if the team reaches the postseason, based upon field availability.
“The beauty in this is that Richard Bland needed a place to go, we were able to fix their problem, our citizens would benefit from the rental costs associated and from the enhancements made because we're gonna have upgraded equipment facilities and improved bullpens which will now be located at the exterior which makes it safer when we use it,” said County Administrator Kevein Massengilll at the Aug. 17 Board of Supervisor meeting.
In the Summer of 2019, Dinwiddie Parks and Rec staff held a meeting with the newly hired RBC Athletic Director, Scott Newton, during which Newton mentioned that RBC was evaluating the creation of a new baseball program and the need for a home field location.
Newton re-engaged with the department in February of 2020 to inform that the new baseball program had been approved and the last phase would be the Board of Visitors voting to approve the entire college budget, to include the program, in April 2020. The budget was fully approved.
Benefits for the county from the partnership include usage of the Parks and Recreation department of RBC on campus athletic facilities at a reduced rental fee for recreation tournament/championship activities, increased exposure for Dinwiddie, increased recruitment opportunities of Dinwiddie High School baseball players to the RBC baseball program and positive tourism and economic impacts when visiting teams come to play RBC.
RBC will pay Dinwiddie a donation/rental fee at the beginning of each season for usage of the baseball field, shared amenities and baseball equipment/apparatus. The total five-year donation/rental fee amount will be $90,000 and will be paid in annual increments over the five-year period.
Donation funds will be used for amenity and site development opportunities which can include the construction of multiple batting cages, construction of an additional first base line bullpen and the acquisition of other baseball/softball equipment that will be owned by the County for shared usage by user groups and the RBC baseball program.
