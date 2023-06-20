Steam Camp

STEAM Camp is back but this time Robotics will be added. This camp will be hosted by a STEAM Teacher.

Session 1 (5 - 8-year-olds) | July 19 & 20 

Session 2 (9 - 12-year-olds) | July 26 & 27

Cost | $20

Location | Eastside Enhancement Center

Sign up in person at the Eastside Enhancement Center and Ragsdale Community Center or online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/playdinwiddie. 

Please call 804-732-1100 if you have any questions or need more information.