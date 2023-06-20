STEAM Camp is back but this time Robotics will be added. This camp will be hosted by a STEAM Teacher.
Session 1 (5 - 8-year-olds) | July 19 & 20
Session 2 (9 - 12-year-olds) | July 26 & 27
Cost | $20
Location | Eastside Enhancement Center
Sign up in person at the Eastside Enhancement Center and Ragsdale Community Center or online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/playdinwiddie.
Please call 804-732-1100 if you have any questions or need more information.
