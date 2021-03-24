Dinwiddie teacher shows students how to engage in civil debate

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A recent 7th grade Dinwiddie school project showed students the importance of civil discourse at a time when it is decaying in our society.
An article by the Tennessee Journal Of Law And Policy stated that social media has damaged civil debate because “the perceived potential to communicate, quite literally, to the entire technology-connected world is an intoxicant many cannot resist. This potential inflates one’s sense of self-importance and emboldens one to say or write whatever it takes to ‘go viral.’ This desire naturally leads to extremism because a well-reasoned,”
7th grade Dinwiddie Civics teacher Andrew Levin has been recognized by the division’s school board at the most recent meeting for helping students engage in civil debate over their own ideas for how to improve the school system.
The winning idea that was presented to the school board was that even after the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday should remain a stay-at-home day as it is now under the hybrid in-person schedule.
“My students were super excited because they thought maybe the school
board could already make a vote on the matter but this is simply for the school board’s consideration to hear what students are thinking and feeling,” said Levin.
As part of Virginia’s standards of learning, civics students have to learn about local government. As Levin was teaching the unit on local government, he also focused on the school board system and started a project where students would write a three-paragraph letter to the board about what they thought could improve the schools.
Among the over 100 students across Levin’s different classes, 30 unique ideas and topics ended up being created. Levin decided to incorporate different civil discourse into the project to test the ideas’ merits the way they people argue about things in a civil society; so he set up debates.
Each idea created was coded into a computer program, then Levin ran the computer program to pick random numbers so each class had random numbers selected that corresponded with different ideas across all classes. Each class got eight different ideas, among which the students voted to see which would be debated.
Of the eight ideas, four were chosen and two would be debated by the Monday/Thursday cohort and the other two would be debated among the Tuesday/Friday cohort.
The students were split into teams and debated each other on their own ideas. The judges for the debates were faculty such as the librarian and the assistant principal.
There would be an opening statement from each side which had a few minutes to prepare and each side was allowed a rebuttal and a counter-rebuttal. Then there would be questioning from the judge on the merits of the ideas. The students would also cross question each other and directly ask questions. A closing statement from each side would be given and the debate performance and merits of the points determined the winner.
One such debate among students was whether school computers should include video games against whether teachers should give out homework after school.
There ended up being eight different winning ideas which were taken to the principle who chose the idea that wednesday should remain to be a work from home day to be presented to the school board.
“I think that it showed students that there is a process for their voice to be heard, if they have a concern or an idea then there is a productive way to get that idea out there and people will listen if you do things the right way and you really can make a change.” said Levin. “It doesn’t matter if you're a 7th grader or 12 years old, you can make a difference.”
