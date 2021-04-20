By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- In accordance with current COVID-19 protocols, the Dinwiddie High School will hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony similar to the style held at last year’s 2020 graduation ceremony. It will take place at the high school and a stage will be placed at the front of the school.
On the school division’s website, they referred to Gov. Northam’s orders in addition to numerous other factors which “was crucial in the decision-making process” for how to perform the graduation ceremony.
Under Governor Northam’s current Executive Order 72, graduations and commencements must implement certain mandatory requirements or the event cannot take place. The amount of people in indoor venues can’t exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy or 500 people. The total number of people for outdoor venues can’t exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy or 5,000 people.
The occupancy for the high school field is 2,000 people which means that only 600 people total could attend the event which wouldn’t accommodate the 300 graduates to have family members attend.
The football field is also currently undergoing extensive repairs and isn’t expected to be completed on time for graduation.
Capacity for the DHS auditorium is 800 meaning only 240 people could attend which would not accommodate all of the 300 graduates.
Although Virginia State University will often be used for graduation ceremonies and events, it is only allowing university affiliated activities except for the Virginia Department of Health.
The complete list of mandatory requirements can be found on pages 54-57 of the document at the Governor’s Forward Virginia Guidelines (3/23/21) link. The goal is to provide the Class of 2021 with a safe, optimal experience.
The school divisions website stated “We thank you for your continued patience as we navigate all possible options,” under their list of reasons for their decision.
