Dinwiddie votes to join litigation related to opioid crisis

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors approved voting for and participating in the Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy Plan after the company, who profited from the opioid crisis, declared bankruptcy and has been in negotiations with creditors.
The Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors authorized a lawsuit to be filed in the spring of 2019 against Purdue and other companies involved, including Mallinckrodt, in the opioid crisis. Dinwiddie’s case is now in federal court.
A vote was due by September 17, and after discussions between individual board members and the County Attorney, Dinwiddie voted yes. The resolution voted for at the Sept. 21 meeting ratifies that vote and allows Dinwiddie to participate in the plan. Other defendants remain in litigation.
In October of 2020, Mallinckrodt agreed to a $1.6 billion settlement with 47 states and territories to resolve claims for its role in the opioid crisis. It also agreed to pay $260 million to the federal government to absolve a claim that it underpaid rebates on a hormone treatment to relieve inflammation.
A confirmation hearing will be held in bankruptcy court to consider approval of Mallinckrodt’s restructuring.
For companies that made profit from the opioid crisis, bankruptcy is a common tactic. A bankruptcy court in New York approved a $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma’s excusing the company from future opioid litigation. Some states say they will appeal the result.
