Dinwiddie Walgreens offering free drive-thru COVID testing

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Virginia Department of Health expanded its partnership with Walgreens to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing using Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at more locations across the Commonwealth including at the North Dinwiddie location at 26036 Cox Rd.
“We are pleased to announce the expansion of this public-private partnership following a successful pilot with four Walgreens locations,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, VDH Public Health and Preparedness deputy commissioner. “Our continued partnership will help ensure increased access to COVID-19 testing at no cost for some of our communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”
The VDH is encouraging the testing for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.
“Walgreens takes pride in offering support to our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to work in collaboration with Virginia’s health officials on their efforts to broaden access to COVID-19 testing to vulnerable populations,” said Paul Blankenship, Walgreens regional vice president in Virginia.
Test results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours and will be overseen by Walgreens pharmacy teams. COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test. Appointments can be made by following the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.
The arrangement between Walgreens and the VDH increases the number of locations operating drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to the public from four to fifteen stores. Additional locations in Virginia include Chesapeake, Collinsville, Giles, Northumberland, Pulaski, Rockingham, Shenandoah, South Boston and Suffolk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.