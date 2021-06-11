By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A deadly crash on Route 301 on the morning of May 31 led to the death of a man who had reportedly been fleeing police.
According to police, officers attempted to pull the driver over in Dinwiddie County around 9:30 a.m. before the driver led them on a chase crossing over into Prince George County just before a crash occurred on Courtland Road close to the I-95 exit. The driver, who was the only person inside of the vehicle, died of his injuries.
