By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County Public School Division issued a release giving tips to families how to detect dangerous and/or fraudulent emails. Dubios emails will often be sent at the beginning or end of the month.
According to the release, if an email is received from someone saying they are an employee of Dinwiddie County Public Schools while their email address doesn’t come from ‘@dcpsnet.org’, then do not respond to it. The message could be a virus or malware.
In order to verify the email is not a scam, make sure that the domain is ‘@dcpsnet.org’ and verify the email isn’t fraudulent.
The division also advised to be cautious of the following types of emails: a request to take actions such as providing personal information(i.e. ID, Password, SSN), or request to send bank account information, coming from unknown or unsolicited senders, coming with unknown links or compressed files, with strange wording, with an unknown user who wants to share files or with unsolicited gifts and approval needed emails.
The release from the division stated to “report any fraudulent emails to your school technology staff. Thanks for your diligence in keeping you and the others in our network safe.”
