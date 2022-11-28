Eagle Scouts Recognized

The Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors had the privilege tonight of recognizing eleven young men who attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Delegate Kim Taylor was present to participate in the recognition. Each young man received letters from Governor Glenn Youngkin, Senator Frank Ruff, and Delegate Kim Taylor, along with a certificate from Dinwiddie County. Some of the young men attaining rank were not pictured.
