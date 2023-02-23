Early Learning Programs in Dinwiddie County now accepting applications

Eligibility Requirements for Bright Stars (4-year-olds ONLY)
Bright Stars is funded through the Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) grant. Eligibility for participation is based on criteria set by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
For children to participate, they must be four (4) years old by September 30, 2023 and live in Dinwiddie County.
The Bright Stars program is designed for children who have experienced or may be exposed to factors that could negatively impact their school success.
All families are encouraged to apply, but slots will be filled based on student need.
The following criteria is set forth by the VDOE to determine eligibility and includes:
The child lives in poverty as evidenced by family income (at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines).
The child is homeless, defined as not living in a regular, fixed residence, or sharing housing due to economic hardship.
The child’s parents or guardians have a limited education, such as not completing school.
The child’s family income is less than 350% of the federal poverty guidelines in the case of a student with special needs or disabilities.
Additional risk factors can be considered when determining eligibility and include:
The child is raised by relatives.
The child is a foster child.
The child lives with a parent who is chronically ill.
The child does not speak English.
The child has an identified special need or disability.
The child’s parent or guardian is incarcerated.
The child lives in a single parent home.
The child’s parent or guardian is on military deployment.
Application Timeline for 4 Year Olds ONLY
Applications are being received now through May 1, 2023 for the initial collection. The application window will remain open through the 2023-2024 school year. There are a limited number of slots. All parents/guardians are encouraged to complete the application; however, there is no guarantee that the child will be accepted into the program. It is not first come, first serve. Being accepted into the program is determined by eligibility requirements set forth by the state (VDOE) and local criteria.
Parents/guardians will be notified, via email, if the child is accepted, ineligible, or put on a waitlist by June 1, 2023.
Children who are not accepted into the program, but are found eligible, will be placed on a waitlist. The child’s application is kept on file at the DCPS School Board Office. If a slot becomes available during the school year, applications are reviewed, and a child is selected. Parents/guardians will be notified at that time. It is the goal to have all 18 to 20 slots at each location filled throughout the school year.
Head Start: The Improvement Association
The Head Start program is a national child development program in Dinwiddie County led by The Improvement Association for families of children 3 to 5 years of age who live in Dinwiddie County. Children enrolled in the program receive educational services to help prepare them for kindergarten at no cost. The program promotes comprehensive education, health, nutrition, dental, mental health, social services and parental involvement opportunities. Head Start also operates on full day schedule and follows the DCPS calendar. They only offer in-person preschool. The school hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students living in the Southside Elementary school zone are provided transportation from designated bus stops determined by the DCPS Transportation department. Breakfast and lunch are provided daily free of charge. Each classroom has one teacher and is supported by one paraprofessional. Class sizes are approximately 15 to 17 students.
Head Start classrooms are in one location:
Behind Southside Elementary (10305 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841)
Eligibility Requirements for Head Start (3 and 4 year olds)
Head Start is a national, federally funded, child development program that serves low-income children.
In order for children to participate, they must be three (3) or four (4) years old by September 30, 2023 and live in Dinwiddie County.
The Head Start program is also designed for children who have experienced or may be exposed to factors that could negatively impact their school success.
All families are encouraged to apply, but slots will be filled based on student need. It is not first come, first serve. Being accepted into the program is determined by eligibility requirements set forth by the federal government. Eligibility for participation is based on similar criteria as the Bright Stars program:
The following criteria is set forth to determine eligibility and includes:
The child lives in poverty as evidenced by family income (at or below 130% of federal poverty guidelines).
The child is homeless, defined as not living in a regular, fixed residence, or sharing housing due to economic hardship.
The child’s parents or guardians have a limited education, such as not completing school.
The child’s family income is less than 350% of the federal poverty guidelines in the case of a student with special needs or disabilities.
Application Process for Bright Stars and Head Start (4 year olds ONLY)
Bright Stars and Head Start work collaboratively to ensure eligible 4 year olds are identified. Parents/guardians must find out if their child is eligible by completing the application and submitting required documents.
Complete the Online Registration Application through Infinite Campus. If you are unable to access the online application or need support in completing it, please contact Elizabeth (Beth) Raney at 804-469-4190 or email eraney@dcpsnet.org.
For Bright Stars contact Penny L. Brooks at (804) 469-4190 or email pbrooks@dcpsnet.org. For Head Start contact Sameka Mallory at (804) 720-3341 or email smallory@impassoc.org.
Upload required documents in Infinite Campus when completing the online registration application. The list of required documents can be found below.
Participate in a screening interview. You will be contacted to schedule a screening interview. This can take place on the telephone, virtually, or in-person.
Wait for Acceptance. The current anticipated notification of acceptance is June 1, 2023 and will be sent via email.
