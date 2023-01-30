Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day 2023

Identify and Resolve Issues during the EITC Claim Lifecycle
The EITC is a complex tax provision. Even when a complete and accurate tax return is filed, issues may still arise. Have you ever wondered how the most influential tax practitioners identify and resolve EITC issues? Join us for this special roundtable conversation moderated by Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights, as she leads a conversation with Susan Morgenstern, adjunct professor at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law; Omeed Firouzi, staff attorney with Philadelphia Legal Assistance Taxpayer Support Clinic; Nancy Rossner, executive director at the Community Tax Law Project; and Leslie McLean, member of J. Leslie McLean PLLC. This conversation will empower you with the knowledge to identify and resolve issues that arise when claiming EITC. Special emphasis will be placed on assisting veterans; domestic violence survivors; refugees; and American Indians and Alaska Natives.
You can register for this exciting, virtual event at the following link: Click Here to Register. This event is limited to the first 950 registered participants. After you register, you will receive an email from Microsoft Teams with a link to the event (don’t forget to save to your calendar!). The event is open to anyone who wants to learn about identifying and resolving EITC issues, but it will be particularly relevant to organizations, government agencies, and others who assist taxpayers or provide taxpayers with resources on where to obtain assistance when issues arise.
If you have an interest in hearing about a specific topic during the roundtable conversation, please let us know! You can email us prior to the event at wi.eitc.event@irs.gov. Also, if you have an issue with registering, please email us at wi.eitc.event@irs.gov.
