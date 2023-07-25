Family Bingo returns to the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, August 5. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. A pack of 15 games will be $ 10, six cards per sheet. Additional packs $ 5.00 each. There will be a $500 jackpot, 50/50 raffle and all games cash money. Hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, chips, drinks and baked goods will be for sale. Ages 7-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Ebony Volunteer Fire Department is located at 497 Robinson Ferry Road, Ebony, Virginia, 23845.
