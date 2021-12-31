Family Dollar & Dollar General “combo” store comes to McKinney

DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dollar Tree, Inc. announced its new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “combo” store opening in McKinney, VA.
The company’s brand new store format combines Family Dollar’s brands with Dollar Tree’s offerings in seasonal, party and crafting. The 10,114 square foot store is scheduled to open on Thursday, Jan. 6, and will be located at 10629 DOYLE BLVD., MCKINNEY, VA 23872-2550.
With low prices and a broad assortment of essential products, the Family Dollar section of the store will also offer frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor.
With over 4,000 Dollar Tree items, shoppers will discover new treasures every week, including balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and much more.
“Shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager in a release. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the McKinney community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for.”
To save more, shoppers can instantly receive digital coupons through Family
Dollar’s Smart Coupons program. To access the additional savings, download the
Family Dollar mobile app or create an account online at www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons<http://www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons>.
The Combo stores typically employ approximately 10 associates. To apply online, visit www.FamilyDollar.com/careers<http://www.FamilyDollar.com/careers>.
