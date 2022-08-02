The Farmer Street Pool in Petersburg has re-opened after two long years. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department said the pool was already in need of renovations before it closed due to pandemic protocols. The water and pool conditions continued to worsen while it sat untouched for two years. After some hard work and dedication to remodeling and reconstruction the pool re-opened on Tuesday, July,19. The pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The parks department hopes to expand days and hours once more lifeguards are hired for the pool.
Most Popular
Articles
- Courts Uphold Dinwiddie Woman’s Conviction in Car Crash that injured a child
- Angels advance to Dixie Youth World Series
- Farmer Street Pool
- Dinwiddie’s Prosecutor Request Leave of Absence, Virginia State Bar Suspends License
- New DMV Select Office to Open in Dinwiddie
- Dinwiddie planners recommend approving request Conditional Use Permit for Cox Road Apartments
- VSU Launches New Graduate Program to Address Local Teacher Shortage
- 19-Year-Old Caught in Gun Crossfire and Killed
- What’s Better Than Creating Memories for a Lifetime
- VDH Launches Free Lead Testing Program in Schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.