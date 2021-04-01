First Lady Mary Lincoln’s seamstress was born in Dinwiddie County

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, a former slave who became a successful seamstress and the personal modiste and confidante of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, was born locally in Dinwiddie County.
“This is a woman who really persevered, she was able to raise enough money to purchase her freedom,” said Jerry Desmond, executive director of Pamplin Historical Park. “She would be considered to be a very prominent African-American woman in Virginia history,”
Elizabeth was born February of 1818 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. Her mother, an enslaved woman, became pregnant by her plantation owner Colonel Armistead Burwell and Elizabeth was born into slavery assuming duties on the plantation at the age of four.
While working on the plantation, one of Elizabeth’s duties was watching over the family’s youngest child. There is a story of how once she was beaten for dropping the child. Her mother would sew clothing for the family which she taught her daughter.
When Elizabeth was sent to North Carolina when she was fourteen to work for Burwell’s son Robert who was a Presbyterian minister. Elizabeth was his only slave. She was severely whipped and was repeatedly raped by a local store owner resulting in the pregnancy of her only son, George.
She returned to Virginia in 1842 when she returned to Virginia and reunited with her mother shortly before their owner moved to St. Louis in 1846 with Elizabeth and her mother following a year later. To improve their owner’s financial stability, Elizabeth offered her skills as a seamstress and was soon taking orders from “the best ladies in St. Louis”.
Elizabeth was able to promote her business thanks to her talent and connections and was highly successful. While working in St. Louis, Mary Lincoln first took notice of her. Pursuing her freedom, her owner agreed to accept an offer of over a thousand dollars from Elizabeth so she could purchase herself and her son to be legally free. She raised the money for her freedom and her emancipation papers.
Elizabeth was approached by a patron who wanted her to make a dress for an occasion with the Lincolns leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration. The patron would refer Elizabeth to Mrs. Lincoln who was already familiar with her work in St. Louis. Mrs. Lincoln would hire her to make a dress for an event.
First Lady Lincoln continued to employ Elizabeth who would sew several dresses for her. The two established a business relationship and became confidants. Elizabeth would interact closely with the Lincolns and would later give details of their life during the civil war in her memoir. Elizabeth was present when Willie Lincoln passed away.
According to WhiteHouse.org, one recollection of Elizabeth includes a scene after Mrs. Lincoln was distraught by her son’s death and President Lincoln led his wife to the window and pointed towards an asylum saying, “Mother, do you see that large white building on the hill yonder? Try and control your grief, or it will drive you mad, and we may have to send you there.”
Elizabeth helped start the Contraband Relief Association to help contraband camps home to enslaved refugees that came to the nation’s capital in 1862.
She would accompany Mrs. Lincoln in the aftermath of the President’s assasination a week after the surrender at Appomattox.
Years after the Civil War, Elizabeth published Behind the Scenes or Thirty Years a Slave, and Four Years in the White House. The book details her life in addition to those of the White House during the Civil War. The book was controversial for breaking norms by having a black woman being involved with elite women.
Following a possible stroke she suffered from in 1907, Elizabeth Keckly’s amazing and fascinating life came at an end in 1907.
Elizabeth is one of the figures featured at the Virginia State Capitol’s Virginia Women’s Monument along with Cockacoeske, Anne Burras Laydon, Mary Draper Ingles, Laura Copenhaver, Virginia Randolph and Adele Goodman Clark.
