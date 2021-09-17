Former Deputy Sheriff passes away at 63

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Former Deputy Sheriff for Dinwiddie County Timmy Ogburn, who served in the role as Deputy Sheriff from March 1, 1978 until May 15, 2008, has passed away at the age of 63.
Ogburn also served as Dispatcher, Jailor, Jail Sergeant, Court Security, Road Deputy, Patrol Sergeant and Investigator.
“Timmy was well respected by everyone who worked with him and was a mentor to many deputies who came to our office to work over the years.” stated a social media post by the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office. “He was a true caring soul, and would do whatever he could to help everyone who needed it. We will sorely miss you, our friend but we are better today because of you and your kindness you taught, and shared with us.”
According to his obituary on ealvinsmall.com, Ogburn was a member of Prospect Christian Church as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles #882 and the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge. Other hobbies of Ogburn included hunting and driving his racecar.
Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. “Duck” Adams had known Ogburn most of his life since the two were teenagers and always knew him as a standup character.
“I met him when we were young and I remember when Timmy came to work in 1978,” said Adams. “Timmy was just a fine person, he was one of the best deputies we ever had in Dinwiddie, he had a great personality and was good with people and he trained a lot of younger deputies … one of hardest working people I've ever had the pleasure of knowing,”
In 2012, Ogburn ran against Adams for the position of Sheriff in Dinwiddie. Despite losing the race, the two not only remained close friends but Ogburn would constantly provide any assistance needed to Adams and his team.
“We ran as friends and stayed friends, when I got elected in 2012 Timmy called me every week wanting to know what he could do to help or if I ever needed anything,” said Adams. “He came to my first meeting with the whole sheriff’s office to support me and didn't stop. He would call once a month every month like clockwork to find out if I needed anything, that's how much he cared about Dinwiddie county … he was very passionate in what he believed in,”
