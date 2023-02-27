Former Dinwiddie prosecutor killed by hit-and-run driver

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Thomas O. “Lanny” Rainey, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene on Flatfoot Road, according to State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan. On Thursday, February 16, 2023 around 6:15 p.m., the former county commonwealth’s attorney was killed when a hit-and-run driver struck him as he was riding a bicycle.
The location was responded to by the Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Unit of VSP. The only piece of evidence found, according to the police, was part of a side view mirror that had serial numbers that matched a Nissan Frontier pickup vehicle from 2005 to 2010. VSP stated that at this moment, the truck's color is not known.
For 45 years, Rainey was a part of the Dinwiddie Ruritan Club and held the office of president four times.
Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to contact VSP by calling 804-609-5656 — or #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
