Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in eastern Henrico County, according to an announcement from Henrico County Police. He was taken into custody in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street without incident, police stated. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
When news of the shooting spread, the Charlottesville campus was immediately put on lockdown, and it remained that way for roughly 12 hours. After conducting a "thorough search" of the campus, UVA authorities lifted the lockdown.
The three players killed were identified as Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, all from out-of-state. The two wounded students are being treated at UVA Medical Center, with one in critical condition and the other in good condition.
Carla Williams, UVA athletics director, said in a statement that as a mother herself, she aches for the parents and family members of the victims. “We lost three talented and bright young men,” Williams said. “We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones.”
Tony Elliot, UVA head football coach, said in a statement that it’s hard for him to find the words to “express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today.”
“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon,” Elliot said. “We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community.”
No motive for the shootings has been released.
