Fort Lee Soldier dies from complications from COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Fort Lee Army Base located in Prince George County announced earlier this month that Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Maria Soto died early Jan. 2 at the age of 38 at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell from complications related to COVID-19.
She had been assigned to Fort Lee since September of 2017 and was originally from Florence, South Carolina.
Soto served in the Army for over 20 years starting in Mannheim, Germany in 2001 as an armorer at the 95th Military Police Battalion. She served in a variety of positions in units at Fort Lee, Fort Jackson and Fort Drum during her career and also had two combat deployments to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012.
She last served as an Advanced Individual Training Instructor with Alpha Co., 244th Quartermaster Battalion at Fort Lee, teaching the Unit Supply Specialist (92Y) Military Occupational Specialty.
Soto earned a wide array of awards and decorations during her service including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.
