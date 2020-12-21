By Zach Armstrong
As states certify the 2020 election results that indicate an electoral victory for former Vice President Joe Biden, many conservatives in the commonwealth are turning their focus on how to win the White House in 2024 and the governor’s race next year.
Republican State Senator Frank Ruff who has represented the largest state district in Virginia since 2000 believes that principled conservatives with good messaging will help get his party back in power.
“Considering more voters turned out this year than any in the past would indicate the message was right,” siad Ruff. “I don't think the democrats had a message other than defeating Trump which isn't a strong mandate to do anything. We have to keep people focused on job creation and investment in the future because those are the types of things most people feel comfortable with,”
When asked if any potential 2024 candidates for the executive office had any appeal to him, Ruff pointed to Republican Senator from Arkansas Tom Cotton as a good choice with broad appeal.
“At this point I like Cotton,” said Ruff. “He’s conservative but also has a good strong military background and harvard education so he’s smart, capable and his statements are usually measured and aren’t over the top which was a concern people had with Trump,”
According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, President Donald Trump was the most favored potential candidate among republicans for the next presidential election which he would in fact be eligible for. Others included Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Utah Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.
On Dec. 11, the Supreme Court rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general Ken Paxton to block ballots in battleground states that went in favor of President-elect Joe Biden claiming that massive voter fraud had corrupted the results. The move undermined any chance President Donald Trump has of reversing election results in court.
“I have no idea whether [Biden] was elected fairly or not,” said Ruff. “I think the most important thing we can do for elections in the future is that we follow the rules of the laws that have been passed by each state and give each candidate an opportunity to raise any questions they have,”
Sen. Ruff also expresses disappointment in the Virginia General Assembly for using the special session, called into order primarily over budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus, to focus on reform he believes puts the commonwealth in the wrong direction.
“We focused on how to confuse the voters more by encouraging people to harvest votes which is what led to a lot of problems in other states.” said Ruff. “We didn't do the public any service by trying to defund the police.”
According to Ruff, the left leaning reform done by Virginia politicians will come back to hurt them in favor of more conservaige candidates.
“The reality is that the people that are most in need of law enforcement are people in communities where criminals live. I think you’ll see crime rates go up and that’ll create a move back in the other direction in the future,”
The 2021 gubernatorial election for Virginia will take place Nov. 2 of next year. Declared democatic candidates include Lt. Gov. Justin Farifax, former delegate Jennifer Foy, former governor Terry Mcauliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan. Republican candidates include state Sen. Amanda Chase, former Speaker Kirk Cox, Merle Rutledge Jr. and army veteran Kurt Santini.
