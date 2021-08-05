Free back-to-school immunization clinics to be held in August

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County Health Department will hold two walk-in clinics in August free of charge with no appointments necessary. The clinics will be located at the Dinwiddie Health Department.
The clinics will be held Monday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and also from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Parents must bring ID, child’s shot records and insurance cards, if applicable.
These are not COVID-19 vaccinations to the public; they are for basic back-to-school immunizations for students. Incoming Kindergarteners, 7th graders and 12th graders are required to have their immunizations.
7th graders have to have the TDAP shot and also the Meningococcal shot, 12th graders have to also have the Meningococcal shot as well and Kindergarteners have to have their regular dose of vaccinations.
