Free Negro Registry Book added to Circuit Court Room

There has been a recent addition to the Circuit Court Records Room. Barrett Chappell, Circuit Court Clerk, received the restored copy back from the Library of Virginia of the “Free Negro Register.” Until the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlawed slavery in 1865, African Americans in Virginia were either free or enslaved. Free African Americans were required to register themselves. The resulting lists, known as “Free Negro Registers,” often note whether an individual was born free or, if not, the name of the individual who manumitted him or her.