Richmond, VA – The funeral honoring the life and legacy of the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) will be held at 11am ET on Wednesday, December 7th at St. Paul’s Baptist Church (4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, VA 23223). Additional information will be forthcoming at a future date.
Cards for the family can be mailed to:
Post Office Box 7020
Richmond 23221
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Virginia Union University’s Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, the institution where Congressman McEachin received his Master of Divinity in 2008 and a place always close to his heart.
To make a contribution by mail, use the following address:
The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology
Institutional Advancement, Attention: Deborah Alston
Virginia Union University
1500 N. Lombardy St.
Richmond, VA 23220
To make online donations, go to VUU.edu, then click on Donate. In the Designations box, click on SDP School of Theology Fund. Under Tribute Gift, Click the box indicating that this gift is in honor, memory, or support of someone. In the comments box write, "In memory of A. Donald McEachin.”
The family and staff would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of heartfelt wishes and support this week. We are all still in shock; it was so unexpected and unanticipated. The family is devastated, having lost their beloved husband, father and grandfather; the staff is mourning their leader; and countless constituents have reached out to say how much they miss their Congressman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.