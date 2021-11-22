Generals football goes undefeated, #1 in numerous polls

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va - The Dinwiddie Generals football team has achieved an undefeated regular season while appearing near the top (if not in first place) in several local high school football rankings.
The Generals ended their 2021 season with an 8-0 record making them the Central District Champions, #1 Seed in Region B, ranked #1 in the State in 4A, Ranked #1 in the Richmond Times, CBS 6 Sports poll, and RVA top 12.
In the first round of regional playoffs on Nov. 12, the Generals defeated Atlee Raiders by a crushing score of 49-14. On Nov. 19, the Generals will face off against Patrick Henry who are coming off of a 28-25 victory in the first round over Matoaca.
According to Head Coach Billy Mills, the biggest strengths this season for the Generals have been their offensive line and running game, an excellent quarterback who is also a tremendous leader and a stout defense.
“We've had 5 undefeated regular seasons here at Dinwiddie 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, and now 2021.” said Mills. “They have similarities to all the others in that they are a very tight group, have been together for a while, and compete every day.”
Highlights for the team’s 2021 season include rushing for 450 yards against the always tough Thomas Dale, avenging last year's loss to Prince george beating them 49-8 and their JV winning the district championship in triple overtime vs Thomas Dale. Star players include James Simmons, William Simmons, Earl Neverson, Solomon Wright and Collen Jackson.
“We have the pieces to make [a championship victory] happen, as long as we show up every week with the attitude of getting better and competing and don't get satisfied we've got as good a chance as any. Going to be tough though, whoever wins it all this year has definitely achieved something.” said Mills.
