Gerdau donates to sheriff's office for educational materials

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Jacon Dubois and Chris Armer of Gerdau presented a donation of $500 to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's office to be imbursed into the National Child Safety Council.
Gerdau is the largest producer of long steel in Latin America, with steel mills in Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. One of their steel mills is located in Dinwiddie, Va.
The National Child Safety Council provides local law enforcement departments with resources of safety education through experienced educators, artists, writers, and technicians creating materials to provide current and authoritative information that is appealing to all age groups.
The donation was chosen by Gerdau’s President of Community Involvement which was then agreed to by the committee.
Gerdau gives charitable donations regularly. Last year, the company donated approximately $8,000 in debit cards to various food banks in Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Dinwiddie and others to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19. They also regularly give donations to Dinwiddie’s Fire Department.
“It’s the right thing to do, we are in a small community and we have a big responsibility as a large employer with 380 employees in the area and this community supports us so we want to be able to give back,” said Gerdau Human Resource Manager Nadia Fruchey. “The main pillars of our community involvement are education, housing and food”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.