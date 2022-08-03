Girls Can Do It Too

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Kourtney Battle of Petersburg knew that she would shake some things up when she decided to partner with friend Kimberly Taylor and introduce her car wrapping/customizing business, Dysturbance Garage VA. Much of Battle’s car customized work can be seen any given day on local roads and highways.
Battle’s friend Taylor started a brand known as the Real Car Girls Matter back in 2012 which led to Dysturbance Auto Fam, Taylor’s car club. Taylor later opened the first Dysturbance Garage in Maryland and Battle partnered with her and opened Dysturbance Garage VA in Petersburg early 2022. “I was a flight attendant and in school to be a pilot and my world changed when I had children”, Battle said. “So did my career path. I began working along side a male owned wrap shop in my spare time. Although I did study computer science where designing and graphics sort of fell into the category, I am self-taught at this talent.”
Battle says that she didn’t know that she would be as far in this industry as she is today but doesn’t see herself doing anything else. Dysturbance Garage VA offers full and partial car wraps, chrome deletes, interior wraps, dipped wheels, painted calibers, as well as custom T-shirts and apparel.
“For our love of cars and being females in females in a male dominated industry, we seek to inspire women everywhere to stay in this game, and go hard,” Battle said. “My favorite part about the business is a happy customer when they see the finished product. It is nothing like seeing your work when its finished, its perfect, you know that you put your soul and energy into it and then the customer loves it as well.”
Dysturbance Garage VA is located at 1430 Farmer St. Petersburg, Va., and can be found on social media via Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.