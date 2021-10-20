Goodwyn named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
DINWIDDIE, Va -- On Oct. 7, 2021 the Sutherland Ruritan Club recognized Sgt. Shawn Goodwin as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Sgt Goodwin has served in Dinwiddie County for 12 years and has had a distinguished career. He is responsible for the Law Enforcement/Courtroom Security Support Unit and the Public Safety building security.
The club, which honors local safety employees on a near-yearly basis for over 15 years, presented Goodwin with a plaque in front of his colleagues and family. The club also donated Rudi Bears to the Sheriff’s department which Sheriff Adams accepted.
“He’s worked for me for 12 yeras and he has renewed my faith in young people today he is a man that doesn't mind going out of his way to help the sheriff's office the public or anybody he comes in contact with,” said Dinwiddie Sheriff “DT” Adams. “So many young people are just looking for a job and a paycheck and go on with their lives. Goodwin is different, he's a man who cares about people and would go out of his way to help,”
In the last year, trash had been dumped on private property in Dinwiddie County. Often if police identify illegal trash disposal offenders they will make them clean it up or charge them. Since they couldn't be identified, Goodwin got a truck and a trailer to help the citizens pick up the dumped trash.
The award has been given out to local first responders in Dinwiddie County from the Sutherland Ruritan Club to show the club’s appreciation. Past recipients have included Fire Chiefs and Deputy Sheriffs.
