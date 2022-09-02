Governor announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of Virginia Beach-based DroneUp LLC during a news conference on Wednesday, August 24, at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. As part of the $27 million expansion, DroneUp LLC will create 655 new jobs and establish a drone testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College.
Youngkin and DroneUp founder and CEO Tom Walker began discussing the project in February. The establishment of the college center and the $7 million expansion of DroneUp's Virginia Beach headquarters at 160 Newtown Road will each require investments totaling $20 million from the company that specializes in commercial drone delivery and flight services as well as software. The current 15,000 square foot headquarters will increase to 80,000 square feet.
“DroneUp’s decision to expand its footprint across Virginia shines a spotlight on the advantages, the strengths, that are providing this great growth platform for not just companies,” Youngkin said, “but for Virginians: our best in class location right here, right here on the East Coast with a port that serves the world, a world-class infrastructure beyond our port, with investment in roads and broadband in order to connect Virginia, a highly skilled workforce that is the envy of the nation in a top-tiered education system. And when we bring together this winning formula, companies win and Virginia wins.”
“Right now, we’re having to train these people at various ball fields in Virginia Beach and in Arkansas and other places,” Walker said. “But my anticipation is we will begin training at Richard Bland College in two weeks.”
The entire training course will last six weeks. Before beginning training with delivery operators at one of the nearby Walmart stores that uses its services, DroneUp will fly students who have completed two weeks of online instruction to Richard Bland for two weeks of training. The county and its school system have joined forces with Richard Bland College and economic-development initiative GO Virginia to create a drone certification and associate’s degree in aeronautics at RBC. Richard Bland College anticipates students earning nine college credits through the program, which equates to a Federal Aviation Administration micro-credential in unmanned aerial systems, said college President Debbie Sydow.
The project is supported by grants totaling $4 million from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive, $928,000 from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund, and $111,000 from the state's Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will give funding for employee training initiatives.
In the following two to three months, DroneUp will establish three drone hubs at Walmart Inc. sites in Virginia that will be used by the business in its new operator training program, according to Walker. Bobby Dyer, the mayor of Virginia Beach, announced that these centers would be situated at two sites in Chesterfield County and one in Chesapeake. Nevertheless, T. Preston Lloyd Jr., a Williams Mullen associate who is representing DroneUp, believes that disclosing locations is a little premature: The final hub sites are still being discussed and looked into by DroneUp at this time.
Founded in 2016, DroneUp works with more than 20,000 drone pilots to develop delivery and technology services. Some of its application technology is available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.
