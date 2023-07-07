Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

(Staff Reports)

Wednesday, June 28, the governor announced the appointments of Chesapeake Bishop Joseph Chase, Norfolk hotel executive Daphne Meeks and Richmond state official Kishore Thota to replace Glenn Sessoms, Michael Flemming and Wayne Turnage. “These leaders will help the Commonwealth’s higher education institutions build on our history of excellence,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Some of the country’s best colleges are right here in Virginia and I look forward to our board members continued emphasis on diversity of thought, commitment to students and development of a talent pipeline to ensure that Virginia’s education systems are vibrant for years to come.” Additional appointments were: 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY

Brentley Archer of Midlothian, President and COO, Columbia Gas of Virginia (retired) and President, Archer Consulting Services 

William A. Estrada of Loudoun, Senior Counsel, Home School Legal Defense Association  

Christy Morton of Gloucester, Vice President, Two Capitols Consulting 

THE COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY BOARD OF VISITORS 

AnnaMaria DeSalva of Greenwich, Connecticut, Global Chairman and CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies 

Courtney Malveaux, Esq. of Richmond, Principal, Jackson Lewis PC 

The Honorable Thomas Norment of Williamsburg, Counsel, Kaufman and Canoles

The Honorable Charles Poston of Norfolk, Mediator and Arbitrator, The McCammon Group; retired Judge 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY 

Armand Alacbay of Centreville, Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Strategy, American Council of Trustees and Alumni 

Dorothy “Deecy” Gray of Arlington, advocate for Civics Education 

The Honorable Jeffrey Rosen of McLean, former Acting Attorney General of the United States 

Charles “Cully” Stimson of Falls Church, Deputy Director, Edwin Meese III Center for Legal & Judicial Studies, The Heritage Foundation 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY 

Carly Fiorina of Mason Neck, Chair, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation; Honorary Chair, Virginia 250 Commission 

Steven C. Smith of Bristol, Tennessee, President and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. d/b/a Food City 

Jeff Tickle of Bristol, Tennessee, Partner, A.G. Commercial 

Nicole Palya Wood of Ashland, Senior Director, State Advocacy, PhRMA 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY 

Jeffrey Nottingham of Raleigh, North Carolina, Territory Manager, Interventional Specialty Group 

Kathryn Roberts of South Boston, CFO, Rob Land Development & Construction, Ltd. 

Brian Schmalzbach of Midlothian, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY 

Heidi Abbott of Richmond, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth 

T. Michael Andrews of Springfield, Senior Vice President and Partner, McGuireWoods Consulting, LLC 

Dr. Kim Brown of Chesapeake, Bishop, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY 

Susan Allen of Virginia Beach, former First Lady of Virginia; Author; Consultant, SBA Concepts, LLC; community volunteer 

 Andrew Hodge of Virginia Beach, Regional President and Head of Corporate Banking, Atlantic Union Bank 

Dr. Juan Montero of Chesapeake, retired surgeon, founder of Chesapeake Care Free Clinic and Montero Medical Missions 

Rick Wyatt of Norfolk VA. Corporate Vice President and Treasurer of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY 

Joann Craig of Radford, CFO, CMG Leasing, Inc. 

Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, former Interim President, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research; former Vice President of Academic and Student Services, Danville Community College. 

David Smith of Roanoke, Sales Manager, Altria Group Distribution Company 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

John Anstey of Roanoke, President, Anstey Hodge Advertising Group 

Nicole Neily of Arlington, President, Parents Defending Education 

Dean Nelson of Montgomery Village, Marlyand, Vice President for Government Relations, Human Coalition 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS 

Paul C. Harris of Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer, Huntington Ingalls Industries 

Paul B. Manning of Charlottesville, Chairman and CEO, PBM Capital Group

John L. Nau, III of Houston, Texas, Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages 

Rachel Sheridan of McLean, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY 

Anthony Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker & Poliakoff 

Rooz Dadabhoy of Glen Allen, CEO, Data Concepts

Steven DeLuca of Richmond, Vice President, Head of State & Local Government Affairs, Capital One 

Gurpreet “P2” Sandhu of Manakin Sabot, President and CEO, The Sandhu Group LLC 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE 

Col. James Inman (Retired) of Moseley, Director of Planning and Logistics, Afton Chemical Company 

LTC Jim Joustra, USA (Retired) of Orlando, Florida, former Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, Walgreens   

Rear Admiral Terence E. McKnight, USN (Retired) of Fairfax Station, CAES Vice President, Customer Relations 

Nancy Williams Phillips of Blacksburg, President, Legacy Builders NRV, Inc. 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Bishop Joseph A. Chase, Jr. of Chesapeake, President, Christian Broadcasting Company; National Board of Trustees COGIC; Pastor, Friendship Cathedral Church of God in Christ and Prelate of Greater Jamaica 

Daphne Meeks of Suffolk, Director of Finance, Hilton Norfolk the Main 

Kishore S. Thota of Richmond, Chief Deputy Director & Chief Diversity Officer, Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY 

Dr. Nancy Dye of Roanoke, MD, Retired 

William Holtzman of Edinburg, Owner and President, Holtzman Oil Corporation 

John Rocovich of Roanoke, Attorney, Chairman, Moss & Rocovich