Health is Wealth

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Dr. Crystal Alexander, DNP, APRN, FNP-C originally from the small town of Naruna, VA in Campbell County, currently living in Lawrenceville, VA for the past 9 years has finally reached her peak of her dreams. Although Alexander now serves as a Nurse Practitioner, in just a few weeks she will be opening the doors to her new business, ReNew Wellness & Med Spa, PLLC that will provide services to the Colonial Heights and Tri-Cities Area.
Dr. Crystal Alexander, DNP, APRN, FNP-C has over 10 years of nursing experience and 5 years of experience as an NP. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from Jefferson College of Health Sciences. Her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in the Family Nurse Practitioner track and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in the Healthcare Systems Leadership track were both received from Chamberlain University. She has experience in various specialties and settings ranging from emergency medicine/trauma, medical surgical, telemetry, renal/dialysis, corrections, and primary care. Also, she has held positions in the leadership and management roles including Health Service Administrator (HSA), Director of Nursing (DON), and charge nurse. She is passionate and dedicated to the profession and is committed to making an impact in the lives of others, especially the underserved populations and communities, by advocating and educating about health promotion and disease prevention.
When asked what her motivation behind her professional career Alexander was stated, “Ever since I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a nurse. I remember drawing the crooked white nursing had with the red plus sign on it. That was influenced greatly by my older cousin who is a RN. I admired her passion for her job and loved hearing her stories. I would even go to work with her and decided then I wanted to do what my cousin did and love my job just as she does. I also love helping and assisting others. That goal stayed the top of my priority no matter how many detours I took in life. Despite being a teen mom and delaying going to college after high school I was determined to pursue my dreams for not only me but my twin daughters as well. I started taking night classes at the local community college and then applied for the nursing program in Roanoke VA and got accepted. I drove 2 hours each way daily and fluctuated from working full-time and part-time along with many sacrifices to complete my end goal. I am here to tell you it really does take a village because I could not have done it without them especially being a single mom with twins then. But God! Once I began working as a RN I knew that I had found my true calling in life. I always said I want to do more or what if I could do this and so forth. That void would not go away so after several years I enrolled in a nurse practitioner program. After two and half years I graduated and became a certified family nurse practitioner. This role gave me more autonomy and I felt like I was doing more to benefit my patients and colleagues. I thoroughly enjoy the NP role however I still said I want to do more and see a lot of changes need for the profession. So I pursued my Doctor in Nursing Practice (DNP) to become more involved in the leadership and policymaking level. Within a year of completion, I have taken the necessary training and certifications to own and operate my own wellness and medical spa to continue to work towards improving access to quality care and improving the health and lives of our community. I am just scratching the surface, but I am excited for this journey and to see the outcome of my perseverance, resilience, and dedication.”
Services that ReNew Wellness & Med Spa, PLLC provide are: IV therapy that is Intravenous (IV) infusions deliver vitamins, minerals, and amino acids directly into the blood stream offering 100% absorption and faster results. IV therapy is used for a wide range of health benefits including: anti-aging, immune system strengthening, athletic performance and recovery, hangover and headache relief, cold and flu symptoms, fatigue, brain fog, dehydration, pain, and more; Shot Bar where vitamins are administrated intramuscularly (IM) to assist with weight management, immune boosting, energy, and fat burning; Health & Wellness providing a variety of health and wellness services are offered including annual physicals, sports physicals, DOT physicals, weight management, and non-emergent urgent care for ages 5 and older; Telemedicine allowing access to health care services remotely; Concierge Services allowing IV therapy services to be delivered to you at your leisure and location; and Aesthetics which offers Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles and signs of aging, restore volume, and improve the appearance of the skin.
Alexander is married with three children, twin daughters and a son. Outside of her profession she enjoys spending time with family and friends and traveling the world. “I love my profession and I am dedicated to improving the health and lives of the patient population and community, she says.”
ReNew Wellness & Med Spa, PLLC is located at, Boulevard Suite E, Colonial Heights, VA. 23834.
