Here’s who Dinwiddie voted for

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The whole nation had their eyes on the commonwealth as voters came out to choose their next governor and others who would represent their localities in what could be a foreshadowing of the 2022 midterm election for the U.S. Congress. The following statistics are based on the Virginia Public Access Project as of Nov. 7.
The turnout rate for Dinwiddie citizens has increased since 2017. Four years ago, the county turnout rate was at 44% as opposed to 57% in the 2021 elections.
In the governor’s race, the people of Dinwiddie went for Glenn Youngkin (R) with 7,335 votes (63.3%) as opposed to 4,181 (36.1%) given to McAuliffe and 59 (0.5%) to Princess Blanding. Youngkin won the race statewide with 50.67% of the vote.
In the Lt. Gov race, the people of Dinwiddie favored Winsome Sears Sears with 7,288 votes (63.2%) as opposed to 4,225 votes (36.7%) to Hala Ayala. Sears won the election statewide with 50.82% of the vote.
In the Attorney General’s race, the people of Dinwiddie went for Jason Miyares with 7,302 votes (63.3%) as opposed to 4,223 (36.6%) given to Mark Herring. Miyares won the election statewide with 50.47% of the vote.
In the District 63 House race, the people of Dinwiddie who voted in-person favored Kim Taylor (R) over incumbent Lachresce Aird (D) 64.14% to 35.8%. However, the people of Dinwiddie who voted with mail-in ballots favored Aird 64.3% to 35.7%. Taylor won the election with 50.78% of the vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.