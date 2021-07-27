Hopewell post office renamed in honor of civil rights leader

By Zach Armstrong
HOPEWELL, Va -- Congressman Donald McEachin (VA-4) hosted a dedication service for the late Reverend Curtis West Harris to rename the Hopewell Post Office in his honor for being a local leader who fought for racial equity, civil rights, and educational and environmental justice.
“We all know Reverend Harris was an influential and well-known member of this community for decades and he fought for social justice all his life,” said Rep. McEachin. “He was a champion for social justice and human rights issues, and something near and dear to my heart, environmental justice,”
Rev. Dr. Curtis West Harris was born on July 1, 1924 in Dendron, VA and grew up in the city of Hopewell. He received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity degree and an Honorary Doctor of Law degree from the Virginia University of Lynchburg before he was ordained into the ministry at Union Baptist Church in Hopewell. Dr. Harris would also pastor at Gilfield Baptist Church in Ivor, VA for 33 years and served as minister at Union Baptist for 46 years where he would deliver his final sermon.
Dr. Harris joined the National Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1961 and accepted nonviolence as a means to combat racial injustice under the tutelage of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
In 1965, Dr. Harris marched from Selma to Montgomery to secure Black voting rights and was beaten by Suffolk police during a peaceful protest in 1969. During the mid-1960s, Dr. Harris organized a march in Hopewell to fight plans for landfill that would disproportionately affect black neighborhoods. He was arrested 13 times for civil disobedience.
Dr. Harris was elected to the Hopewell City Council in 1983 after running several times. He would later become Hopewell’s first Africican American Mayor in 1998.
At the age of 93, Dr. Harris passed away and was laid in repose at Carter G. Woodson Middle School in front of its library named in his honor.
Dr. Harris and his wife Dr. Ruth Jones Harris had six children: Curtis Jr., Michael, Joanne, Karen, Michelle and Kenneth. His loving wife passed away in 2011 and his son Kenneth passed away in 2019.
Dr. Joanne Harris Lucas, daughter of Dr. Harris, gave remarks at the dedication. She joked that while her father was a “tremendous story teller”, many parents tell their children bedtime stories but “daddy made his stories up, and they never had any endings, and they were always coupled with some sort of sing-songy little verse,”
In her remarks, Dr. Lucas told of how the Harris family, known as the ‘Harris Connection’, has taken an African proverb as its theme which states “I am because we are, and since we are I am.”
Karen Harris Bradford, also a daughter of Dr. Harris, sang ‘Amazing Grace’ before the reading of the H.R. dedicating the building in his honor.
The Post Office located at 117 Poythress St. in Hopewell is designated as “Reverend Curtis West Post Office Building” which is how the building will be referenced in a law, map, regulation, document, paper or other record of the U.S.
