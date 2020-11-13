IC Scoops brings delicious flavors to Dinwiddie

By Zach Armstrong
Dinwiddie, Va -- In 2013, Wayne Home decided to start his own ice cream store after he would give and sell ice cream with his daughter’s little league soccer team for years before deciding to turn it into a local business.
IC Scoops is located at 12106 Boydton Plank Rd approximately two miles from Dinwiddie County’s Sheriff's Office and Government Center and serves several delicious flavors to the area.
Ice cream flavors offered at the store in addition to traditional ones include cappuccino crunch, banana pudding, birthday batter, blueberry cheesecake, salted caramel truffle and more. various milkshake flavors including rocky road, midnight caramel river and sea salt cookie are also offered.
On weekends, IC Scoops serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinners from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The store’s recently expanded indoor seating area offers customers both indoor and outdoor patio seating for whatever the occasion or weather is. IC Scoops also holds birthday parties and other occasions for family friendly occasions.
