WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced last week that funding is available for assistance for funeral expenses for a death which was likely the result of COVID-19.
“If you paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19, you may be able to receive some financial assistance. You can apply for up to $9,000 per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 AM ET - 9 PM ET. Online applications will not be accepted. You may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.”
Find more information from FEMA HERE
“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy and the loss of a loved one leaves a void that will never be filled. I can only hope that these available resources, thanks to COVID relief monies, will help ease the financial strain.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Q & A with Dinwiddie Football Coach Billy Mills on the 2021 season
- John Randolph Hospital recognizes PG Fire medics for excellent in care
- Dinwiddie to have drive-thru graduation ceremony
- Richard Bland names Tyler Hart provost of college
- Dinwiddie ranked 82nd in 2021 state health rankings
- Supervisors vote to keep current tax rates for 2021
- ICYMI: McEachin Announces Covid-19 Funeral Relief
- King’s BBQ named a “Legendary Barbecue Joint” in Southern Living Magazine
- Sheriff’s Corner
- Employee at Central State Hospital dies of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.