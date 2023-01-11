“Inspiring Communities by Connecting People to Real Solutions”

(Contributed)
On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Community Transformers Foundation (CTF) partnered with Tabernacle Baptist Church to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr in our annual “MLK Day: A Day of Service” sponsored by Aetna Better Health of Virginia. Event will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. at Tabernacle Church 418 Halifax Street Petersburg, Virginia.
"When I am Commanded to Love, I am Commanded to Restore Community, to Resist Injustice, and to Meet the Needs of my brothers." ~ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
In accordance with Dr. King’s initiatives to restore the community and meet the needs of our fellow brethren, there will be lunch and a healthcare service component sponsored by Aetna Better Health of Virginia that will include:
Hands only CPR
Heimlich Maneuver
AED instruction
Flu/Covid Vaccines
“We are happy to have the continuous support of Aetna Better Health of Virginia as we continue our efforts to feed families and meet the community health needs of those who are disenfranchised and marginalized by society. It is heartwarming to know that our partners are dedicated to empowering and uplifting communities that are often forgotten.” - Nicole Hall
