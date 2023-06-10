Irvo Otieno Case Prosecutor, Ann Baskervill Announces Resignation

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Baskervill submitted her letter of resignation to on June 1. She announced that she would be departing for graduate study in Paris, where she will begin a master's program in global politics and diplomacy at SciencesPo, the Paris Institute of Political Studies. According to Baskervill, her departure would be effective as of June 20. The county will have three weeks to plan for her replacement. “I had accepted the offer of admission on March 4, but then Irvo Otieno was killed on March 6 so I didn’t say anything publicly because I didn’t want it to be a distraction from the very important discussion on his case,” Baskervill said.
In Dinwiddie, Baskervill has served as sole prosecutor. She previously indicated that her two former assistant attorneys left for positions with higher salaries elsewhere. The Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors, according to Baskervill, has not increased the starting pay for the position despite her repeated requests to the county to do so. However, Thomas Nicholson and Jason Moore, two assistant commonwealth's attorneys, were recently hired by the office.
Jonathan Bourlier and Amanda Mann, two lawyers with independent firms of Prince George County, have already filed for the posting since Baskervill had announced she would not seek reelection. The Otieno prosecution, a challenging case in the public eye, will be passed on to whoever succeeds Baskervill. In March, Baskervill charged 10 public servants, including three Central State Hospital employees and seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies of second-degree murder in the killing of Otieno.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.