John Randolph awards nearly $400K in grants to nonprofits

By Zach Armstrong
HOPEWELL—John Randolph Foundation has awarded grants totaling $398,000 to 15 area nonprofits. Due to COVID-19, JRF board members and staff made visits to grant recipients.
The grants were made from the Foundation’s Mission Fund, created from the proceeds of the sale of John Randolph Medical Center in 1995. The grants given were for the intention of different funding priorities: Health, Quality of Life and Education.
Five recipients were given funding under the category of health. Colonial Heights Food Pantry was given $22K to alleviate hunger in Colonial Heights and Southern Chesterfield. Gateway Homes was given $35K to support mental health wellness. Greater Richmond Fit4Kids was given $52K for a wellness integrator and learning gardens in Hopewell Elementary Schools. The project ‘HOMES; was given $30.5K to provide low-income, elderly and/or disabled neighbors with home modifications needed to result in greater independence and improved quality of life. Southside Family Connections was given $50K to serve families with risk factors for child abuse and neglect.
Five organizations were given funding under the category of Quality of Life. American Red Cross–Virginia Capital Region was given $20K to provide basic needs to neighbors who experience home fires, natural disasters. Friends of the Lower Appomattox River was given $30K to facilitate construction of the Appomattox River Trail. Hopewell Recreation and Parks was given $38.5K to enrich summer camps. Lamb Center for Arts and Healing was given $20K to continue the Creative Change Makers programming for Hopewell High School students. St. Joseph’s Villa was given $20K to combat homelessness.
Five organizations were given funding under the category of education. Boys to Men Mentoring Virginia was given $25K to provide mentoring for at-risk boys in Prince George, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield. Beyond Boundaries was given $5K to facilitate outdoor adventure opportunities for the young men of Boys to Men Mentoring Virginia. Children’s Museum of Richmond was given $10K to provide early enrichment programs for preschool and elementary students in Hopewell and Prince George. Jackson-Feild Behavioral Services was given $10K to purchase digital smart boards. Southside Transformation Opportunities for Residents and Youth was given $30K to provide after school programming for youth of Thomas Rolfe Court Community.
The John Randolph Foundation is the only accredited community foundation in the Tri-cities area. The Foundation has invested more than $20 million in the community since 1995 through grants and endowments, and $2 million in scholarships. JRF currently manages 18 endowments, and 70 scholarships and two educator awards.
