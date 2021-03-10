By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- John Tyler Community College has announced its list of students named to the honors and dean’s lists for the Fall 2020 semester.
Students named to the honors list completed 24 or more college credit hours at the community college and achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average. Students named to the dean’s list are full-time students taking 12 or more college credits and who have earned a minimum 3.2 GPA for the semester.
The full list can be found at www.jtcc.edu under news releases and the link titled “John Tyler Community College Announces its Fall 2020 Honors and Dean’s List Students”
