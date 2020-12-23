By Zach Armsrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The John Tyler Community College Foundation awarded $287,540 in scholarships to 177 students for the 2020-2021 academic school year.
The JTCC Foundation scholarship program receives funding from individuals, businesses and organizations and includes need-and-achievement based scholarships as well as scholarships designated for students in specific majors or from certain geographic areas.
The school stated in a release that “As students navigate the pandemic, while balancing jobs, family responsibilities, and their classwork, the support provided by these scholarships are more important than ever.”
"The generosity of our donors is even more critical this year as students face the challenges of continuing their education during a pandemic," says Rachel Biundo, vice president of institutional advancement.
"We know that education is a critical pathway for economic recovery. The financial support that scholarships provide can mean the difference in a student's ability to attend Tyler. Students also tell us the added inspiration they feel knowing that someone is willing to invest in their success." said Biundo.
Awards for students included the ACG Richmond Virginia Foundation for Community College Education Scholarship, the American Society of Highway Engineers - Old Dominion Section Scholarship, the CJW Medical Center Endowed Nursing Scholarship and the Chesterfield County Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.