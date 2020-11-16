John Tyler offers program for those who lost jobs from pandemic

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Governor Northam has announced a new program that provides up to $3,000 for tuition and fees to those whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 to take courses or attend job training programs at local community colleges, including John Tyler.
The Re-Employing Virginians (REV) initiative is intended to assist individuals whose jobs have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive education and skills for the industries of early childhood education, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, public safety and the skilled trades.
Participants in the program receive up to $3,000 in tuition for full-time students (12 credits or more), up to $1,500 for part-time students (11 credits or less) and up to $1,500 for students in an approved short-term workforce training program. One must be registered no later than Dec. 14 and all classes paid for by REV must be completed in Spring of 2021.
To be eligible; one must be a citizen of Virginia, filed a claim for unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1 or lost a full-time job because an employer reduced staffing due to complications from COVID-19 restrictions, leading one to work in a part-time job that pays less than $15 per hour. Participants also must be enrolled in classes for an approved major or enrolled in an approved short-term workforce program.
List of programs offered by John Tyler Community College as part of the program are listed at https://www.jtcc.edu/rev.
