John Tyler to hold virtual career fair

By Zach Armstrong
CHESTER and MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- John Tyler Community College is holding a Virtual Career Fair to help connect job seekers with employers.
During the event, which will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 8, attendees will have the chance to learn about job openings and talk directly to recruiters from more than 30 local businesses. The event takes place entirely online and will be available to all in the public who are interested.
Those interested in attending must register athttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenOMFkpwCuKl_olC46C2-mzTpFUU36WonQxwH1tHhq1nzkLg/viewform?usp=sf_link. A link to the event will be sent to all registrants the morning of the event by Tyler Career and Internship Coordinator Ashley Pinney.
Registrations will be accepted up until the start of the event. Those unable to attend the live event but still interested in the Career Fair are encouraged to sign up so they can receive a link about job openings.
