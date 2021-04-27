Jordan Point Yacht Haven changes name and ownership

By Zach Armstrong
HOPEWELL, Va -- The Jordan Point Yacht Haven is changing its ownership after the 100-slip marina east of Hopewell sold for $1.35 million to a limited liability company tied to J.W. Davis and has been renamed Jordan Point Marina. The marina is a 5-acre property at 101 Jordan Point Road.
Expected changes to the facility include becoming the new home of boat dealership Davis Watersports, being a venue to display for-sale boats, making an events space where boats currently are used to store, sell more food-and-beverage offerings, add more slips and offer pontoon boat rentals.
The marina also has a pool in addition to Crabby Mike’s restaurant which is expected to continue its current cooperation although current Manager but with a new name.
“We want to make marinara more of a destination for people so even if you’re not into boating you can still find a fun reason to go out and do something.” said Cole.
Currently, the facility has 100 slips where people can set their boats on and rent spots monthly; lifts which people can rent to get their boat out of water; storage on land to store boats and their equipment.
David Watersports will use the spot to display boat inventory so people can physically see the boats as well as make appointments to test drive them.
The first upcoming event scheduled for the Marina will be the Downtown Thunder Bike Night and Cruise-In schooled for August 21.
