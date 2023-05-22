Just a Small Town Guy Making Big Moves

Southside Elementary Paraprofessional Publishes First Children’s Book
By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Daniel Phillip-Young Smith, from Crewe, Virginia; a small town in Nottoway County is proud to announce himself as a first time, self-published author of book titled Lou the Lefty Lioness, both written and illustrated by himself as well.
Lou the Lefty Lioness is an inspiring story about self-acceptance, friendship, bullying, inner strength, left-handed kids, and diversity. “As a lefty, I was always frustrated by the need for more content for us southpaws, especially for our little lefties. So, I chose to take matters into my own hands and create a book that would reflect the experiences that lefties could relate to”, “Smith says. “I’ve never wanted to become a writer; this is all relatively new. I saw an opportunity to be the change that I wanted to see and used my life experiences to start writing.”
Smith stated that it only took him a little under a month to finish writing the manuscript. Having two co-workers, both librarians of DCPS, edit and review the manuscript and after receiving their feedback, he made the necessary changes and began his next steps of the process. Smith started writing Lou the Lefty Lioness in mid-January of 2023. The longest part of the process was illustrating the book. I went on YouTube and consumed as much content as possible to learn how to illustrate children’s books. I also look at other children’s books and looked at different styles to drawings and illustrations,” he said. Wanting the title to be easy and catchy for children, Smith came up with the main character as Lou, she’s a girl lion who is a lefty; you put that all together and you get Lou the Lefty Lioness.
Smith stated that he’s in the process of writing his next book; and hopefully, in the summer he will publish the second one. “I’m also looking into how to create educational videos for children. Anyone who has a child under the age of 8 knows how helpful YouTube is where creators are making fun learning videos for children that they can watch at any time,” he said. He mentioned that “The Lion King” movie is a heavy influence on him as a writer. “Everyone has their journey to walk and no one’s road to their destination is as easy as it seems.”
While working as a paraprofessional at Southside Elementary School and writing books, Smith also serve as the Assistant Pastor of the Spring Hill Baptist Church in Blackstone, VA., Rev. Dr. Travis L.C. Warren is the Senior Pastor. He is currently pursuing an online degree in education at Western Governors University. This is Smith’s second year with DCPS.
Lefty Lou the Lioness is available for purchase on Amazon.
