Juveniles crash vehicle running from police

A vehicle pursuit came to an end when two juvenile subjects crashed their car on Prince George Drive coming up on Courthouse Road in Prince George County.
The driver of the vehicle was driving in excess of 110 miles per hour at the time of the accident.
Both juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
One of the teens was confirmed to be missing from the Hopewell area since September of last year.
