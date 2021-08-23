Kenny Chesney-themed ice cream shop opens in Dinwiddie

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Paradise Haven, an ice cream and grille restaurant themed with Kenny Chesney songs and the Caribbean, has opened its doors in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.
Menu items include an array of delicious Hershey ice cream flavors, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, specialty burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, grilled cheeses and hot dogs. The store also sells sea shells and literature by local authors.
Many menu items are based on Kenny Chesney such as “Kenny’s Favorite” which is a grilled cheese sandwich which is apparently the country singer’s favorite food. The “Fenway Franks” are hotdogs based on Chesney’s love for the Boston Red Sox. At the moment the restaurant is not serving breakfast, but once it does each omelette will be named after an album title from Chesney.
Paradise Haven’s owner Christine Liles, had a dream that she was going to own her own restaurant that would include a beach theme. When she applied for a job at IC scoops, she told them in the interview about her intentions of becoming an entrepreneur someday. Eventually, the owners at IC Scoops were looking to sell and decided to hand operations over to Liles.
Liles decided to base her new restaurant on Chesney because his music helped her and her family through so much and wanted to spread his music to the community.
Both of Liles’ children have had their fair share of hospitalizations. Anytime her son walks into VCU Health, the nurses (who know him by name) always know what to do when they see him to calm him and stop him from crying: put on Kenny Chesney.
“I’ve been a huge fan (of Chesney) ever since I knew anything about music which was probably around 2nd grade,” said Liles. “I think because of the connection and healing it has helped me through with my family it just made the passion even stronger and by opening this restaurant, I hope to spread the music to others and help get them through hard times,”
Song for the saints, inspired by Hurricane Irma, is what Liles considers to be her son’s fight song which features the lyrics
“The song is about islands impacted by a hurricane and helping heal the people down there but to me it hit me as ‘don't give up, everything is going to be OK for my son,” said Liles.
Some of the proceeds made from Paradise Haven’s grand opening went to “No Shoes Reefs”, a wildlife conservation organization which has partnered with Chesney to put more reef balls into the ocean which helps create a habitat for fish.
“I’d love to open a location down near the beach someday,” said Liles. “I mean Jimmy Buffet has Margaritaville, why can't Kenny Chesney have his own restaurant?,”
The location of the restaurant is 12106 Boydton Plank Rd Unit C, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Replacing the location of IC Scoops.
